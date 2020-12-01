Nakonde Man Electrocuted by Zesco Power Line

A 25-year-old man of Nakonde District has died after he was electrocuted by a Zesco Power Line.

Muchinga Province Deputy Police Commissioner Geoffrey Kunda has identified the deceased as Cacious Silwizya, a truck loader in Nakonde District.

Mr. Kunda has explained that the incident happened when the suspect was changing a tent on top of a truck that was parked just beneath the power line.

“It was discovered that the tent on top of the truck was torn which made him to climb on top of the truck to put another tent to cover. This is when he was electrocuted by a Zesco power line as the truck was parked just beneath the power line,” Mr. Kunda said.

He said that officers visited the scene and found that the truck was parked just beneath the power line and the distance to the power line was close to the load on the truck.

Mr. Kunda said the body of the deceased has been deposited at Nakonde Urban Health Clinic awaiting for post-mortem.