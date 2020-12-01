No Zambian Registered Truck was Burnt-Miti

No Zambia registered truck was burnt in recent spikes of violence against foreign truck drivers perpetuated by South African nationals in that country.

This is according to Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti, who refuted speculations circulating on various media platforms that four trucks belonging to Zambian drivers were torched are not true.

“No Zambian trucks were torched in the recent spike of violent protests against foreign drivers in that country. During this period of violent protests, Zambian truck drivers were advised to park their trucks until the situation normalized” he said.

He adds that the Mission in Pretoria was making frantic efforts in ensuring the safety of Zambian drivers together with their properties

And General Miti has re-echoed his advice to Zambian drivers traveling to and from South Africa to be vigilant on the roads for their safety .

General Miti has further advised the Zambian media and the public to get accurate updates on the situation from the Mission or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to avoid being given fake news.

South Africa has recently experienced an eruption of violent protests against foreign truck drivers by local drivers, the situation which has seen about 30 foreign trucks burnt in some parts of the country, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal province

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has since condemned the violence against foreign nationals and vandalism affecting the road freight industry

This is according to a statement issued by Mrs. Naomi Nyawali, First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa.