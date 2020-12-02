MAN HACKS FRIEND TO DEATH AT A DRINKING SPREE

Police in Mambwe district have arrested a man for axing his friend to death at a drinking spree.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said police arrested Reuben Sakala in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Ephraim Kaimika of Mawombo village in Chief Kakumbi’s area.

Mr Sakala said the incident happened on Sunday around 23:30 hours.

He explained that the duo went out for a drinking spree and that whilst there, they picked up a quarrel which led to a fierce fight.

Mr Sakala said in the process, the suspect rushed home where he went to collect an axe, went back and axed his friend on the neck.

He said Kaimika sustained a deep cut on the neck and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Mr Sakala said the suspect has been arrested and that the axe used in the act has been recovered.

He told Breeze FM that the body of Kaimika was deposited to Kamoto Mission Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.