WE’VE NOT PURCHASED CHRISMA HOTEL – NAPSA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 2 Dec 2020

By ZR Reporter

The National Pension Scheme Authority(NAPSA) has dismissed media reports alleging that the Authority has purchased Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka.

NAPSA Head of Corporate Affairs Cephas Sinyangwe has stated that the Authority has not bought the Hotel and has no intention of buying the Hotel as alleged.

He said this position has since been communicated to Harberton Ltd, the owners of the property.

“The Authority, therefore, has urged the public to dismiss the false assertions made in a report carried by News Diggers with a headlined ‘NAPSA goes Ahead to buy Chrismar Hotel’,” Mr Sinyangwe stated.