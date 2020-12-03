AMOS CHANDA CONCLUNDES VOTER REGISTRATION SENSETIZATION IN CHINSALI CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY

Chinsali~Tue,1st Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Speacial Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has concluded his voter registration sensetization in Chinsali Central Constituency,in Muchinga Province.

Mr Chanda toured several wards and encouraged the people to take President Edgar Lungu’s guidance on the need to register in numbers serious.

He later addressed scores of Chinsali residents who mobbed him in the central business district.

He told the gathering that maintaining power and receiving more development in Chinsali was dependant on the voter registration turn out.