Illegal Miners Invade Kasenseli Gold Mine

A group of illegal miners in Mwinilunga District have brought down a parameter fence covering Kasenseli Gold Mine.

And the group has allegedly stolen undisclosed quantities of alluvial gold after invading the mining premises.

Mwinilunga District Commissioner Anolt Mapulanga who confirmed the incident has expressed disappointment with the recent developments.

Mr. Mapulanga said those behind the behaviour need to realise that the infrastructure they are destroying belongs to Zambians and their act is irresponsible.

He stated that the Zambia Police has been directed to step up its security to ensure installations are not tempered with.

Mr. Mapulanga added that his office will not watch criminal elements disregard the law with impunity and engage in retrogressive activities.

“Government will sit down and allow criminality, the installation by ZCCM Gold is being done on behalf of all Zambians and it is it sad to see the same zambians vandalising the infrastructure.