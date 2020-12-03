Nyimba Teacher Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances

A 38-year-old Teacher of Nyimba District has been found dead.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Paul Achiume says Nephasi Kamambi, a teacher of Mombe Primary School was found yesterday around 06:00 hours.

He says Kamambi’s body was discovered by his sister in law Agness Lungu aged 28, who was going to the field a few meters from the village.

Mr. Achiume says police visited the scene, inspected the body and that no physical injuries or fracture were found except bleeding from the mouth.

He says the police suspect foul play and that the body has been deposited to Nyimba District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem.