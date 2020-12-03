Police Formally Charge Dr Mwaba’s Alleged Killer

Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba aged 33 of Barlastone , Lusaka West with murder which is contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the suspect is alleged to have murdered Dr. Tasila Tembo.
Mrs. Katongo adds thet the suspect still remains in police custody, yet to appear in Court.
4 Comments
Kelvin D Mulanga
Not sure if you can charge someone then arrest them? Is it not arrest then charge. Or these reporters don’t care what they write. Any where let justice be served. One life robbed from our great nation. That Doctor would have saved a lot of lives in Zambia. So the alleged killer has robbed us of several lives. Let justice be done.
Truth man
When you don’t know something it is better to be quiet. A charge and an arrest are done differently . You can be charged and not be arrested I.e if the offence is not arrestable such as a traffic offence or trading without a licence……
the observer
Much as death sentences are no longer being effected in Zambia, I wish the executive could make an exception for Nigel Mwaba, if found guilty and convicted by the courts, so that a strong message can be sent out that when you kill others you also risk losing your own life.
The Voice of Reason
Mr. Mulanga, been detained does not necessarily been one is arrested. With formal charge the suspect has now been arrested.