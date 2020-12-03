Police Formally Charge Dr Mwaba’s Alleged Killer

Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba aged 33 of Barlastone , Lusaka West with murder which is contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the suspect is alleged to have murdered Dr. Tasila Tembo.

Mrs. Katongo adds thet the suspect still remains in police custody, yet to appear in Court.