Two Die in Lundazi Accident

Two people have died on the spot in Lundazi district, Eastern province after a fatal road traffic accident involving an ambulance.

And two survivors involved in the same fatal accident have been admitted at Lundazi District Hospital.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Paul Achiume says the accident occurred around 02 hours today at Mphamba bridge along Mphamba gravel road.

Mr Achiume says the driver, Stephen Mulenga, a ZNS officer of Lumezi ZNS Camp, who was carrying 3 passengers sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot.

He says Peter Mwanza also of Lundazi District Hospital sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

He says the survivors, Crodina Moyo also of Lundazi District Health Office and an unknown male adult of unknown abode complained of general body pains.

Mr. Achiume says the accident happened when the driver of the ambulance failed to negotiate a curve and careered off the road on the right side, hit into a tree and fell into a ditch.