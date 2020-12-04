DEC Nabs Zimbabwean Truck Driver Over 1.6 tonnes Of Chamba

Lusaka ~ Fri, 4 DEC 2020

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a Zimbabwean truck driver for trafficking in over one tonne of cannabis.

The commission has also arrested and charged the owner of the truck for attempting to bribe a DEC officer.

DEC spokesperson Theresa Katongo has stated that Justin Chapinduka, 25, a truck driver of Harare in Zimbabwe, has been arrested for trafficking in 78 bags of dry loose cannabis weighing 1.6 tonnes concealed in black plastics found in an improvised compartment of the truck he was driving.

He abandoned his truck when he was intercepted at the Zambia National Service (ZNS) checkpoint in Luangwa on 29th November, 2020 and a manhunt was launched for his arrest.

On December 2, 2020, the owner of the truck, Mike Mpinga, 34, a Zimbabwean businessman together with his truck driver who was on the run, were apprehended at Levy Mall in Lusaka, where the Zimbabwean businessman attempted to bribe a DEC officer with K30, 000 for the release of his truck.

“The case involving the owner of the truck has since been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigations and possible prosecution while the truck driver has been charged with trafficking in 1.6 tonnes of cannabis,” Ms Katongo stated.

“All suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.”