All Eligible Voters Will Be Captured – ECZ



Lusaka ~ Fri, 4 DEC 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has disclosed that it will ensure that all citizens who have turned out to register as voters are captured.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Kryticous Nshindano encouraged the eligible voters not to get discouraged but ensure that they get their voter’s cards.

Mr. Nshindano said during a briefing in Lusaka that the commission has in the last three phases registered 4, 321, 319 voters.

He added that those that will turn up to register on the final day will not be turned away until they all register.

Meanwhile, the Commission said the picture of a minor purporting to have registered as voter that circulated on social media wasn’t authentic.

“I wish to reiterate that the Commission has a very through screening process and in the unlikely event that one actually did register illegally, the system will certainly detect and the perpetrators will be prosecuted,” he said.

Mr. Nshindano also disclosed that two people have been nabbed for attempting to obtain multiple voter’s cards.

Commenting on the issue of the stolen printer in Kitwe, Mr. Nshindano said the machine has been replaced.

He added that the commission has continued intensifying security in all registration centres.