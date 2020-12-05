Dog Owner Gets 14 Months Sentence for Defending his Pet

The Chipata Magistrates’Court yesterday slapped a dog owner with a 14 months jail sentence for assaulting a man who hit his dog with a stone.

Resident Magistrate Betty Mwiinga convicted 20 year old Chikondi Gama of Mwami border after he pleaded guilty to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Particulars of the offence were that Chikondi on November 14th 2020, in Chipata assaulted Nyuma Njobvu, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Njobvu is said to have hit Chikondi’s dog with a stone, a situation which angered the accused to beat him up.

Chikondi told the court that he used his hands to beat up Njobvu.

Magistrate Mwinga said the sentence is with effect from the day of arrest.