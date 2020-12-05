HH GOES FOR ECZ: “BE SERIOUS AND STOP PLAYING HIDE AND SEEK WITH PEOPLE”

Lusaka ~ Sat, 5 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema has told the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to be serious and stop playing ‘hide and seek’ with the people of Zambia.

He said his party expected the ECZ to announce an extension to the voter registration’s period during their Friday briefing to make up for their ineptitude so far, but to no avail.

“Every credible government, anywhere in the world prides itself on the number of electorates it delivers to the polling booth. That’s how democracy works. Ironically here, ECZ wants as few people as possible to vote. We will not accept that, after all it goes against the current law that provides for continued voter registration. Extend voters registration period without any further delay,” Mr Hichilema has stated.