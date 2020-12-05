Kangómbe Launches 2021 Kamfinsa Parliamentary Bid

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has officially kicked off his campaign bid for the Kamfinsa Constituency Parliamentary seat ahead of next year’s elections.

Kang’ombe, who has served as councillor since 2006 having been elected as a Riverside Ward representative whilst doubling as Copperbelt University Students Union president has been making steady strides in his political career.

The youthful mayor of Kitwe is seeking to ramp up his ambitions by going for the parliamentary seat.

His parliamentary ambitions were put on hold in 2016 when the party under which he served advised him to take the mayoral position that he won overwhelmingly.

Kang’ombe has hit the ground running and is seen spending more time in Kamfinsa where the incumbent Elario Musonda is also seeking to defend his seat on the PF ticket.

Prospective candidates are slowly coming out in the open to lay the ground for adoption for the 2021 general elections.

Former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu is another youthful player who has shown interest to contest the Nkana Constituency seat held by National Development Planning Minister Alexander Chiteme.

The pair’s naked political ambitions have occasionally set them on a collision path with the party stalwarts that seem to disapprove of their upward trajectory on the political ladder.