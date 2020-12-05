Kavindele Toll Plaza Rakes K1.5 Million per Month

The National Road Fund Agency says it is now collecting over 1.5 million kwacha per month on the Enock Kavindele Toll Plaza along the Chingola Solwezi Road.

The increase in revenue collection has been attributed to increased volume of traffic on the road after its rehabilitation.

National Road Fund Agency Director Tolling Daniel Mtonga said the agency had been collecting K1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 due to the economic slump attributed to Covid-19.

Mr. Mtonga who was giving a brief to Road Development Agency RDA Board Chairman Samuel Mukupa after touring the facility stated that the Toll Plaza is now processes over 1500 motor vehicles per day.

And Mr. Mukupa is happy that the Toll is making such amount monies he said is very critical to a better road infrastructure.

He said the maintenance of roads in the country remain a priority on government’s agenda to help stimulate economic development.

Mr. Mukupa stated that the road sector plays an important role in the development of any nation further adding that more better roads are coming.