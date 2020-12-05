Nyimba Teacher Found Dead

Nyimba ~ Sat, 5 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 38-YEAR-OLD teacher of Mombe Primary School of Nyimba District has been found dead and Police suspect foul play.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commissioner Paul Achiume confirmed that Nephacy Kamambi was found on Tuesday morning around 06:00 hours.

Mr Achiume said says Kamambi’s body was discovered by his sister-in-law, Agness Lungu, aged 28, who was going to the field just few meters from the village.

He said police visited the scene, inspected the body and that no physical injuries or fractures were found except bleeding from the mouth.

Mr Achiume said police suspect foul play in the teacher’s death.

He said police will investigate the matter.