3 DEBONAIRS OUTLETS CLOSED IN LUSAKA, LEAVING 150 WORKERS STRANDED

By Brightwell Chabusha

Three Debonairs Pizza outlets have closed for alleged failure to buy stock.

The closure of the outlets has left over 150 workers stranded.

The three outlets are Levy mall, Kabulonga and Chilenje.

And Catering Tourism workers Union of Zambia President Michelo Chizyuka has admitted that the company is facing some financial difficulties but is looking for modalities to pay the workers.

However, Camran Food Limited, the company that runs the outlets, says the closure of the outlets is to facilitate maintenance works.

Company Managing Director Jason Randee has also disputed that the company owes the workers in salary arrears.