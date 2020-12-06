Kasomeno-Mwenda Toll Road And Luapula Bridge Works To Commence In First Quarter Of 2021 – Chilangwa

Johannesburg ~ Sun, 6 DEC 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa discloses that early works on the construction of the Kasomeno – Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge are expected to commence within the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Chilangwa has further disclosed that there will be no more delays with the support the project is receiving from both President Edgar Lungu and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi.

The minister, who was flanked by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota, said this in Johannesburg at the close of a bilateral technical meeting to escalate works on the project.

He said the Kasomeno – Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge project once accomplished would change economic landscape of Luapula Province.

Mr. Chilangwa assured the general public that all challenges hindering progress on the project will be dealt with before the end of 2020.

He said the project was one of the biggest public private partnership project ever implemented in the SADC region adding that the fact that investors were putting a lot of money in the project was demonstration of the good economic atmosphere that the country was enjoying under the leadership of President Lungu.