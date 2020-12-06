STOP DEPENDING ENTIRELY ON SALARY, CHALIKOSA ADVISES CIVIL SERVANTS

By Brightwell Chabusha

Mpika Central Member of Parliament Sylvia Chalikosa has urged Civil Servants to stop depending entirely on their monthly salaries.

Ms. Chalikosa, who is also Minister of Works and Supply, advised the civil servants to engage in income generating activities that will help improve their livelihoods.

She noted that Civil Servants have a tendency of depending entirely on their monthly salaries to sort out financial issues.

She said this during a meeting with Heads of government department held at the District Town Council Chamber in reaction to the announcement by the District Education Board Secretary ( DEBS) for Mpika that the district has received advance salary funds amounting to K60,000 for the teachers.

“As much as Salary advances are very important in helping workers solve certain emergencies, it is vital for workers to be innovative and engage in some income generating activities,” said Ms Chalikosa.

Speaking earlier at the same event, Mpika DEBS Annie Bwalya said that her office will select deserving workers by next week to benefit from the K60, 000 funds.

“Salary advance will significantly help civil servants to reduce getting money from illegal money lenders who charge exorbitant interests on them,” she said.

She praised government for the salary advance funds allocated to the district.