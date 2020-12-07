Copper Queens Clock 7 Days in Quarantine

The Zambia Women National Team has clocked seven days in quarantine after four members of the team tested positive for Covid-19 in Santiago Chile.

Zambia in Chile for planned two international friendly matches ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games set for next year.

According to FAZ, the team that played Chile in the first of two international friendly matches on November 28, 2020, that Zambia won 2-1 is quarantined at the Torremayor Hotel.

Before playing the second game on December 1, 2020, the Copper Queens were tested for Covid-19 with four players testing positive leading to the cancellation of the match.

A communique from the Regional Ministry of Health says the decisions have been made based on Exempt Resolution Number 591 and its amendment of July 25 and October 8 of the Chilean laws.

“Individuals with confirmed cases of Covid-19 would typically complete isolation for 11 days inside the sanitary residence, until December 12, 2020. However, to keep the delegation together during their stay in Chile, the decision was made to extend the isolation of all members of the team until December 15, 2020,” reads the communique from the health authorities.