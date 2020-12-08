Bill 10 Advocates Raise Flag on Non-Performing MPs

Bill 10 advocate and political activist Chishala Chilufya has urged people in Eastern Province to use the 2021 general election to vote non performing members of parliament out of office.

Mr Chilufya told Breeze FM that for a long time now, people in Eastern Province have continued complaining that Members of Parliament are not working according to their expectations.

He said the challenges that the province is going through should be rectified by voting for a new crop of Members of Parliament, adding that there is no need to retain leaders, who have failed to perform.

He also urged aspiring candidates with selfish motives to stay away from applying for adoption, adding that a person, who is not willing to work for his people is not capable of being a leader.

Mr. Chilufya, who is also former MMD, Movement for Multi-Party Chairperson for Agriculture but now a sympathiser of the PF has noted with concern the trend by people in Eastern Province of continuously voting in people, who have proved not to be working.

He has called on people not to be swayed by vote buying candidates but consider voting people who have a developmental agenda for the province.

Mr. Chilufya also further appealed to the conscience of members of parliament who have done nothing during their tenure of office not to apply for adoption in the 2021 elections.