Dyambombola Community in Manyinga Gets Piped Water

The Manyinga District Council has completed the drilling of a borehole and installation of a 5000 litre capacity solar powered borehole at Dyambombola community in Dihamba Ward.

The water project which is at 99 percent complete is already supplying piped water to the rural health centre and the school in the area.

Completed works include connecting of water taps at Dyambombola Rural Health Centre and Dyambombola Primary school respectively.

Council Director of Works Rudge Malesu said the community of Dyambombola is now able to access safe clean drinking water being supplied at the two institutions.

Manyinga District is yet to be connected to piped water and most communities depend on shallow wells.