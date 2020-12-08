Isampo Lyamoneka, Kwashala Ukushitisha Abena Zambia

During a press briefing after signing the so-called social contract with the party’s youth on Monday, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema made several sweeping pronouncements, as he imagined himself winner of the 2021 presidential election.

One of the things he said he would do if he wins next year is to sell the presidential jet and use the money to empower youths and sort out some of the economic problems Zambia is currently going through. To him, the presidential jet is now a sample he can use to show what else can be sold among the public properties we have.

What he forgets is that the presidential jet is not the property of an individual who is in State House today; it is the property of the Government of the Republic of Zambia. This means that even himself, should he ever become president, would have to use it.

Now, coming to the economy, Mr Economist will surely agree with us that selling off assets can never be a panacea to an ailing economy, unless he subscribes to the proverbial “creating one problem to solve another”, which he clearly is up to looking at what he is telling us he will do it he wins next year. Has he already forgotten the results of the privatisation process, which he was a party to, that left the country on its knees?

We know Mr Economist likes to sell anything and everything; he is very good at selling things and he still has plans to continue selling. But to think of selling the presidential jet is out of this world; it’s surprising and one wonders what other plans Mr HH is harboring in his chase for plot 1.

On this issue, we really think HH doesn’t know what he is talking about. We see his statement as desperation for power at its best. The way he is talking is as if the current president is just going to step down and hand over the instruments of power to him! Clearly, he has no manifesto, and the only thing he can do to save face is come up with baseless pronouncements that he will sell something that was meant to cut costs. Is he aware of the costs involved in hiring a jet to fly a Head of State? It is very expensive to be hiring a jet whenever the Republican President wants to fly somewhere, so it is only wise to have your own jet than hiring.

With this statement, pa last bakashitisha abantu. Being a leader is not a matter of mind or brain, it’s a matter of the heart and this is what Mr Economist or is it Mr Seller, must understand. He needs to get rid of his hatred against Mr Lungu; Balikwati ulupato ne chipyu chishipwa, which is very bad for an aspiring leader.

Secondly, Mr Hichilema spoke about the control of bus stations and markets by the cadres. This is a big problem everywhere, which even President Edgar Lungu has spoken about. But is Mr HH aware that bus stations in UPND strongholds are controlled by UPND cadres? So if he cant stop them now while they are in one region of the country, how will he manage to stop if they are countrywide?