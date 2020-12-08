Kawambwa Murderer Performs Sex Act on Corpse

A 22-year-old man of Kawambwa has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 58-year-old woman and went on to have carnal knowledge of her.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Chilije Nyirenda has identified the suspect as Felix Mwenya of Mutuna Village.

Mr. Nyirenda said the suspect had to be dragged while in the act by a passer-by who later discovered that the woman was dead.

He said the passer-by later apprehended the suspect after noticing that the woman was dead.

Mr. Nyirenda said that the suspect has been detained in police custody while the body of the deceased is lying in Kawambwa District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.