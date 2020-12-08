President Lungu is committed to protecting the water bodies – Dr Jonas Chanda

By ZR Reporter

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda has said President Edgar Lungu is committed to protecting the water bodies in order to restore rivers to their full potential in the country.

Dr Chanda noted that water plays an important role in the country’s socioeconomic development.

The minister said the country has abundant water resources which require to be sustainably managed to avoid depletion.

He said during the launched the pilot catchment protection measures of the Magoye and Mutama Bweengwa Rivers in Pemba district, Southern Province that climate change, droughts and shifting rainfall patterns have heavily impacted on the availability as well as supply of water for various use.

The program which is being supported by the Germany government through GIZ is implementing the “AWARE” program.

AWARE has so far undertaken various programs around the catchment of the two rivers to slow down rainwater runoff and recharge the ground water which has so far contributed to a steadier and more sustainable stream flow of the rivers.

Dr Chanda has since commended the Germany government for the initiative which will also facilitate for planting of more than 10,000 trees and reshape 2 gullies in order to reduce soil erosion and preserve soil fertility.

“Government would like to see that rivers that were once upon a time flowing with water throughout the year to once again be restored to perennial rivers,” he said.

And Germany ambassador to Zambia Dr Wagner Mitchell applauded government’s enthusiasm and political will towards the need to protect and restore Zambia’s water resources and catchments.

Dr Mitchell said Germany is also expectant of the support of WARMA in this cause considering that the lower Kafue sub-cathment is key to social and economic activities of atleast half the country’s population.