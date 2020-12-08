WE WILL RESPECT CONCOURT DECISION-MWILA

We will respect the Constitutional Court judgment ordering that former ministers repay monies received after the dissolution of parliament in 2016, says Patriotic Front General Secretary Davies Mwila.

Speaking via telephone on Hot FM Breakfast Show, Mwila said that President Lungu could not be entangled into the repayment of the K4 million that was used by the ministers.

“We will respect the judgment. It is us who were receiving the money. I am the one who spent. The court has ruled, and the decision is final,” said Mwila Mwila who was Home Affairs Minister.

“It is not President Lungu who ordered us to stay in office. Everyone remained on their own.”

Ministers that stayed in office after the dissolution of parliament in 2016 from May to July 2016 have been ordered to repay K14 million from salaries and allowances.

The payments range from K63, 325.10 and K71, 114, 35 which involves over 63 former ministers and their deputies.