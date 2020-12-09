ACC Silence on Teacher Promotion Exercise Shocks PROTUZ

National Action for Quality Education in Zambian NAQEZ says it is shocked that the Anti -Corruption Commission is unmoved by grave corruption allegations against the Teaching Service Commission made by Mr Kangwa Musenga,the General Secretary of Professional Teachers Union of Zambian( PROTUZ).

Before a Parliamentary Committee on Cabinet Affairs on Tuesday last week,Musenga alleged that some officials at the Teaching Service Commission have been asking teachers to pay between K20,000 and K30,000 before they are promoted to positions of DEBS and PEO.

NAQEZ Executive director Aaron Chansa stated that the allegations by PROTUZ against TSC were too grave such that all Teachers and Zambians expected the A.C.C to swing into action a day after the allegations were made.

“As NAQEZ, we shall utterly be surprised if the Zambian anti -graft body will still remain mute over these serious corruption allegations even this week. Without being cleared by A.C.C ,teachers in Zambia will completely lose confidence in their employer. Equally, the Commission will continue having a corrupt image in the eyes of Zambians and the international Community,”Mr Chansa stated.

He stated that the Teaching Service Commission should start advertising vacant positions to avoid corruption allegations.

“In fact, Section 27 of the Terms and Conditions of Service for the Public Service is very instructive; that when a Service Commission advertises a vacant position, the advert must be brought to the attention of all eligible officers in the Province or District. The current practice where promotion of teachers is done in secrecy has been a big source of frustrations and poor performance by those who feel mistreated .We demand for a fair, predictable and meritorious way of promoting teachers in Zambia.As an organization that promotes social accountability and transparency in education, and using Provincial and District Coordinators ,we shall take special interest in how vacant positions in the Ministry of General Education shall be filled going forward,” stated Mr Chansa.