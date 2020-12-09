Crocodile Kills Kabompo Woman

A 27-year-old woman has been killed by a crocodile on the Kabompo River while washing her clothes.

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the incident happened on Monday around 17:00 hours at Mbututu Village in Chitampalovu area.

He has identified the victim as Lindah Chinyama who is said to have been washing along the riverbanks before she was attacked by the reptile.

Mr. Chushi said the incident happened as the mother to the deceased identified as Maggy Mbututu looked on helplessly as her shouting for help yielded nothing.

He said that the partially eaten body has since been retrieved and the family has been advised to proceed with burial.

Mr. Chushi has further urged the community against washing along the banks of the crocodile infested River.

He mentioned that the number of people that have lost lives to the dangerous reptiles are enough for everyone to see and avoid the riverbanks.