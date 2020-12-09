ECZ Kicks Off Voter Registration In Prisons



Lusaka ~ Wed, 9 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has today commenced voter registration for prisoners.

The exercise will run until Friday, 11th December, 2020.

The Commission will register all prisoners that qualify to vote while those without NRCs will be issued with the documents by the Department of National Registration before being registered.

“Therefore, the Commission is obliged to implement the Judgement by the Constitutional Court to enable Prisoners to Vote,” stated ECZ

Acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya.