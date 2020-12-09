‘Lawyer’ In Court For Forging Law Degree

A 34-year-old woman who allegedly forged a Bachelor of law certificate from Zambia Open University has appeared in court.

Ms Clare Mulwanda is charged with

two counts of forgery and uttering a false document.

In the first count, it is alleged that between September 10, 2019 and

December 2019 in Lusaka, Ms Mulwanda, with intent to deceive or defraud, forged one Zambia Open University Bachelor of law degree certificate

No. 091090 by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued.

It is also alleged that Ms Mulwanda between August 1 and August

31, 2017 at Lusaka knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false Zambia Open University Bachelor of law degree certificate

No. 091090 to Mwamba Grace Kalaba, an examination officer at Zambia

Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).

The accused appeared before Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma who allocated the case to magistrate Betty Malupenga and she is expected to take plea tomorrow, 10th December, 2020.