A 34-year-old woman who allegedly forged a Bachelor of law certificate from Zambia Open University has appeared in court.
Ms Clare Mulwanda is charged with
two counts of forgery and uttering a false document.
In the first count, it is alleged that between September 10, 2019 and
December 2019 in Lusaka, Ms Mulwanda, with intent to deceive or defraud, forged one Zambia Open University Bachelor of law degree certificate
No. 091090 by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued.
It is also alleged that Ms Mulwanda between August 1 and August
31, 2017 at Lusaka knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false Zambia Open University Bachelor of law degree certificate
No. 091090 to Mwamba Grace Kalaba, an examination officer at Zambia
Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).
The accused appeared before Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma who allocated the case to magistrate Betty Malupenga and she is expected to take plea tomorrow, 10th December, 2020.
One Response to “‘Lawyer’ In Court For Forging Law Degree”
Truth man
She must be punished severely to prevent this scourge of forgery cases which has hit this nation . People must learn to work hard in order to get anything in the world. Shortcuts can never help. It is only in politics where I have seen people making it easily , but even then there are risks of insults, etc which one has to bear if such a line is chosen! So, hard work is the key to achieve anything.