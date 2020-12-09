Mawere Preaches Hard Work

Chipata Central Member of Parliament Moses Mawere has urged Zambians to be hardworking in a bid to end poverty in the country.

Mr Mawere said government has embarked on various empowerment programmes to lift the living standards of the people.

“When you see countries that are doing fine, it is the people that are working and not government. Most of the times in Zambia we normally say, government is not working, no its not the government that is supposed to work but it is us the people who are supposed to work. Government cannot get a hoe and start farming; the government cannot start rearing chickens. If government empowers us with chickens or goats and we eat those things then poverty will not end,” he said.

He was speaking when he delivered goats and chickens from the ministry of Livestock to cooperatives in Dilika ward.

Mr Mawere said the leadership of PF is that of truthfulness.

And headman Mutereza who spoke on behalf of other headmen thanked government for empowering the local people.

He said the PF has done a lot of things that previous government did not do.