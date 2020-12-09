MONZE RECORDS FIRST CASE OF ARMY WORMS

Monze ~ Wed, 9 Dec 2020

The first case of army worms has been recorded in Monze district of Southern Province.

Monze District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Justine Ngosa has urged farmers to stock up on chemicals as the district has records its first case of Fall Army Worms.

Ngosa said a farmer in Monze’s Namacube Camp has reported an infestation of Army worms in his field.

According to Byta FM, the DACO has emphasized the need for farmers to be proactive in procuring the right kind of spraying chemicals, remarking that government may not have the capacity to procure sufficient drugs to support all farmers.

Ngosa has further urged farmers to plant a variety of crops in their fields, saying pests have a harder time spreading in mixed farms.

Meanwhile, Monze District Farmers Association (DFA) Chairperson Simon Malambo has called on government to subsidize the cost of procuring agricultural inputs.

Malambo tells Byta FM News that the cost of procuring sufficient quantities of inputs for a successful farming season poses a challenge for small scale farmers who are solely dependent on the Farmer Input Support Programme to fund their activities.