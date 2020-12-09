Nakonde Man Axed to Death

A 66-year-old man of Nakonde District has been hacked to death at his maize field by unknown people.

Wrightwell Sinkala’s body was discovered at his maize field where he had gone farming.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase said the deceased left home around 05:00 hours on Monday to his maize field just about five kilometers from his home.

He said that the body was later found on Tuesday with a deep cut on the neck in which an axe is suspected to have been used in the act.

Mr. Njase added that Police have launched investigations in the murder adding that the people behind the killing remain unknown.

He said body of the deceased has been moved into the Nakonde District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem while a manhunt has been launched to bring to book the suspects.