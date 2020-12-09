NOVEMBER COST OF LIVING JUMPS TO K7, 126

Lusaka ~ Wed, 9 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The cost of living for a family of five for the month of November 2020 jumped to K7, 126.62, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has disclosed in its Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB).

JCTR Social Economic Development Programme Manager Chama Mundia said the increase in the cost of living is based on food items.

“This is a K66.31 increase from K7, 060.29 recorded in October. The increase in the basket is attributed to increase in the prices of food items such as beans which moved upwards by K71 from K109.86 to K180.58 for 3kg, vegetables increased by K30.39 moving from K430.19 to K460.58 per 40kg, kapenta increased by K25.53 moving from K191.40 to K216.93 per kg, bananas increased from K163.57 to K188.36 for 16 kg, Irish potatoes increased by K21.38 from K37.82 to K59.20, soya pieces increased by K15.28 moving from K89.88 to K105.16,” Ms Mundia said. “For the non-food but essential items, the price of charcoal increased by K26 moving from K292.00 to K318.00. These price increases were however offset by price declines in some items.”

She notes that food expenditure is not only a key to national poverty indicator but also linked to dietary intake and nutritional outcomes for households.