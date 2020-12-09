Vincent Mwale Ready to Pay Back K60, 000 Ordered by ConCourt

HOUSING and Infrastructure Development minister Vincent Mwale says he is ready to pay back the money that he drew from government when he served as a cabinet minister when parliament was dissolved in 2016.
Mr Mwale who is also Chipangali MP said he is ready to ay back now that it is clear on the amount that is required to be paid.
He said he will respect the constitutional court ruling that ordered ministers to pay back.
Mr Mwale said he was now waiting for official communication on how to make the payment.
He is expected to pay back about about K60 000.
C mwana
Please make those communication fast so that he can pay the money back in time.he must be the example to his friends that it is need to pay back the money