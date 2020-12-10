Pupils Riot over Tough Exam

Grade nine pupils at Ntambu Day Secondary School in Mwinlunga district on Tuesday night ran amok and burnt down two thatched kitchen structures belonging to teachers in protest against tough examinations.

The learners, who are writing their final exams, complained that the assessments are hard, and so they vented their frustrations by burning the two structures.

In a statement yesterday, North Western Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said the incident happened around 23:00 hours.

“Police in Mwinilunga received a report of riotous behaviour which occurred on Tuesday around 23:00 hours at Ntambu Day Secondary School in which a mob of Grade 9 pupils set ablaze two grass thatched kitchens belonging to two Grade 9 teachers. Brief information states that some disgruntled Grade 9 pupils currently writing their final examinations complained that the examination is very hard for them and resorted to vent their anger by burning down the kitchens,” he said.

Mr Chushi said police are investigating the matter but no arrests have been made so far.

He warned learners in examination classes in the region to desist from acts of lawlessness during and after the tests.

Mr Chushi said police in the province have heightened patrols at school premises and drinking places to avert lawlessness.

He said pupils who will be guilty of engaging in illegal activities will be prosecuted.

“Police officers have now been detailed to patrol school areas and drinking places. Pupils who will be found drinking beer or engaging themselves in sex parties will be dealt with accordingly,” Mr Chushi said.

(CREDIT: Daily Mail)