UPND WAS NOT A VIOLENT PARTY WHEN MAZOKA WAS IN CHARGE – LUNGU



Monze ~ Thur, 10 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has charged the UPND was never a violent party when its founder Anderson Mazoka was in charge.

President Lungu, who was a member of the UPND during Mr Mazoka’s time, has said the current leader of the opposition party, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, is unfortunately perpetrating violence in the country as a recourse to losing general elections.

Speaking when he met chiefs in Monze as part of his three-day working visit to Southern Province, the Head of State said political violence in the country can only end when Mr Hichilema and his party commit to the process.

The President told traditional leaders in Monze District who requested for peace mediation between him and Mr Hichilema that political violence in the country is being perpetrated by the UPND.

He told chiefs Hamusonde, Monze, Choongo, Chona, Mwaanza, and Ufwenuka’s representative that the UPND which he belonged to under late Mazoka was not a violent party until Mr Hichilema took over the party’s leadership.

“Under Mazoka, we never had violence. I have condemned the violence. I have not heard my friend HH condemning violence,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu said he always remained ready and committed to see violence end.

He called on traditional leaders to advise people to desist from harming each other.

Meanwhile, the Head of State said he will continue to work within means to bring development in Southern Province.