More Winners Unveiled In Lafarge, Atlas Mara Dream Home Promo

Lusaka ~ Thur, 10 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lafarge Cement Zambia Limited, Atlas Mara Bank and Thebe Investments Management have today announced the second set of the monthly winners of their “3 Houses 3 Ways To Win” Dream House Promotion which comes to an end on December 31, 2020.

At the close of the campaign, the first house worth K1.1 million will be given away to a lucky winner.

On this prestigious promotion, Lafarge Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Khalifa said: “I would like to urge those who are yet to participate to enter the campaign and inform their friends and family that they stand a chance of winning a (3) bedroomed house at the Nkwashi Housing Estate worth K1, 100, 000.00.”

To qualify for the promotion, one must buy a minimum of 10 bags of Lafarge Mphamvu or Supaset cement via the AfriDelivery or Tigmoo Apps. Additionally, one can also use the Atlas Mara Mobile App or Tenga Mobile Wallet on the Tigmoo App up to the 31st December 2020.

Lafarge customers can also still stand a chance to win the other two houses by opening an Atlas Mara Bank account or reactivating an inactive account and maintaining a deposit of K200 or more, or downloading and using the Atlas Mara Mobile Banking App or USSD (*202#) and making at least 4 digital transactions per month until 30 April 2021.

“Lafarge Zambia recently celebrated 71 years of a strong legacy built on strength and trust. This campaign is one of the unique ways we are celebrating this great milestone by appreciating our loyal customers who have made the decision to innovate and build with Lafarge cement products. This innovation has come through digitising our distribution of cement through our partners Afri-Delivery and Tigmoo. As we digitise we have carried our customers with us and are proud to be able to incentivise this important digital journey by offering a three bedroomed house and over 100 builder’s packs to our customers,” Mr Khalifa said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners Atlas Mara Bank and Thebe Investments trading as Nkwashi for partnering in what is arguably the biggest promotion of the year and for the continuous support in running the competition seamlessly.”

From 1st January 2021 to 30 April 2021, Lafarge customers will further stand a chance to win monthly prizes over the campaign period amounting to over one hundred (100) building starter packs which includes Bags of Mphamvu cement, wheelbarrows, Dump roof membranes and other building accessories as will be seen today.

And Atlas Mara Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Eric Ngondo said the campaign is arguably the biggest of the year 2020, especially that it is being done at a time companies are struggling to survive due to effects of COVID-19.

“What makes it significant is that we agreed to launch this campaign despite the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has been ravaging the world and of which Africa and Zambia has not been spared. We were courageous enough to launch this campaign because life goes on and in this case life goes on in the ‘new normal’. We all needed something to get us up and moving again because if we stood still for much longer the economy was going to grind to a halt,” Mr Ngondo said.

“In Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, shelter is the number one need for the human race. We put this theory to test and held a series of focus groups to ask the people on what their no.1 need was and unanimously their dream was to own their own home. That is why we call this campaign the Atlas Mara and Lafarge Dream Home Promotion. For Atlas Mara, these will be the sixth dream houses we shall be giving away by the end of April 2021.”