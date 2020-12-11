AIR BOTSWANA RE-LAUNCHES FLIGHTS INTO LUSAKA



Lusaka ~ Fri, 11 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Air Botswana is set to re-launch its flights into Lusaka.

Airline Chief Executive Officer Geteneh Woldemichael says the inaugural flight will take off on 17th December, 2020.

According to a letter to the Zambian Mission in Gaborone, the airline will operate a triangular route that will link Botswana’s Capital to Lusaka non – stop on Thursdays and Saturdays with a return to Gaborone via Harare in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Mwansa Kapeya says the decision by the airline to relaunch the Lusaka route signals a gradual return to international travel in the region.

Mr. Kapeya explained that the development will ease movement and provide transit convinience for commercial and trade activities between the two neighboring countries.

The High Commissioner further urged Zambians to familiarize with the required COVID-19 entry provisions and other public health protocols for international travel.

Botswana’s national flag carrier had initially planned to take to Zambian skies in late 2019. The operational resumption was however rescheduled after a disruption to air travel at the onset of a Corona virus pandemic that resulted in international border closures and restrictions.

This is according to a statement issued by Zambia’s

First Secretary for Press & Public Relations at Zambia High Commission in Botswana Kasabo Kalusa.