‘Lawyer’ Denies Forging Law Degree

Lusaka ~ Fri, 11 Dec 2020

By Chris Phiri

A 35-year-old Chililabombwe Municipal Council senior assistant legal officer has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to forging a Zambia Open University (ZAOU) Bachelor of Law degree.

Ms Clare Mulwanda took plea before magistrate Betty Malupenga.

She also denied uttering the false document to an examinations officer at Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).

Allegations in count one are that Ms Mulwanda, between September 10, 2009 and December 2019 in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud, forged a Zambia Open University Bachelor of Law degree certificate number 091090 by purporting to show that it was genuinely issued by Zambia Open University when in fact not.

In count two, it is alleged that the accused person between August 1 and 31, 2017 in Lusaka knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false Zambia Open University Bachelor of Law degree to Ms Mwansa Grace Kalaba, an examinations officer at ZIALE.

Appearing for plea, Ms Mulwanda denied both charges and magistrate Malupenga has set January 25, next year for commencement of trial.

Ms Mulwanda is represented by lawyer Linus Eya.