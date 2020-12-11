Zamtel Launches Freedom Unlimited

Lusaka ~ Fri, 11 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zamtel has launched a new package dubbed Freedom Unlimited which allows subscribers to enjoy free calling and browsing for unlimited periods.

Freedom Unlimited, the first of its kind on the market, was launched by Minister of Transport and Communications Mr Mutotwe Kafwaya during an event at Zamtel House.

Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said Freedom Unlimited creates better value for customers as it puts them firmly in control of their communication needs.

He said Freedom Unlimited gives customers endless possibilities as they are able to enjoy free calling and browsing without worrying about depleting the purchased bundle.

“This is a segmented time-based customer proposition on voice and mobile data in response to the huge demand for data consumption as more people adopt digital lifestyles,” Mr Muleya said.

And Mr Kafwaya commended Zamtel for its innovative approach to business which has placed the company at the forefront of the country’s digitalization journey.

He said government is impressed with the strides being made by Zamtel and its focus on customer appreciation.

Mr Kafwaya described Freedom Unlimited as a revolutionary product which has unshackled customers from the restrictions of bundles and minutes.