DEC BOSS MS MBAHWE LOSES JOB, HER CONTRACT HAS NOT BEEN RENEWED

Lusaka ~ Sat, 12 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Alita Mbahwe’s contract has not been renewed.

Ms Mbahwe’s contract came to an end about a year ago and she kept working but has now been communicated to that her contract will not be renewed.

Sources familiar with the happenings say Ms Mbahwe will be replaced by someone from the Bank of zambia who is likely to be sworn in any time soon, the Daily Star reports.

It is not clear why Ms Mbahwe, who has been DEC boss from 2011.

“Our DGs contract has not been renewed, she has been sent home and last week. She was clearing her desk, she will hand over to a man from bank of zambia who will take over from her soon, she has been serving as DG for 9 years now,” the source said.