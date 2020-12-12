ECZ EXTENDS VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has extended the Voter Registration exercise effective next Wednesday, 16th December, 2020.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Patrick Nshindano said the actual period of extension will be availed on Tuesday next week after the verification of the number of voters captured under phase four which ends today.

Addressing the Press this morning, Mr. Nshindano said the total number of registered voters so far will also be announced on Tuesday next week.