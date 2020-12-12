GEN MIBENGE PUT TO REST

Lusaka ~ Sat, 12 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji has urged Zambians to emulate former commander of defense forces General Benjamin Mibenge’s legacy characterised by commitment to duty, loyalty and humility in service to the nation

Mr Malanji said the footprints of the deceased’s tour of duty are engraved in both the defence force and public service institutions where he served at a high level, putting country above self.

The minister, who represented President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, was speaking at the Funeral of Gen Mibenge (Rtd), a former Cabinet Minister, in Lusaka.

Gen. Mibenge died on 8th December, 2020.

During the funeral service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross yesterday, Malanji conveyed deepest condolences, on behalf of the President, to the bereaved family on the death of Gen Mibenge, who also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Malanji informed the mourners that the Head of State learnt of the news of the death of Gen. Mibenge with a deep sense of sorrow.

He described the deceased as an icon of the country’s defence personnel, who rose through the ranks owing to diligent and loyal service from 1963 to become Commander of the Zambia National Defence Force (overseeing Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service) in 1978.

The Minister recalled that Gen. Mibenge advocated for the improvement of operations and general welfare of personnel in the defence forces and that he would be remembered for his commitment to the development of progressive policies that contributed to the promotion of equity in service.

Gen. Mibenge represented the Government of the Republic of Zambia in Foreign Service from 1980 to 1990, serving as High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador to Ethiopia and High Commissioner to Namibia. Upon return from Foreign Service, Gen. Mibenge was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, a position he held from November 1990 to 1991.

Senior Government officials, national leaders and former Vice Presidents, among others, attended the funeral service.