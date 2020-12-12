PF Tells OCIDA To Stop Calling President Lungu Weak

Lusaka ~ Sat, 12 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front in Lusaka says it is undisputed that President Edgar Lungu is a very popular and powerful Head of State and Zambians love him.

PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba said it is, however, strange for an organization to call President Edgar Lungu weak.

“In the first place, it is undisputed that President Lungu is a very popular and powerful Head of State and Zambians love him. Secondly, the issue of President Lungu’s eligibility was effectively dealt with by the courts of law and he is contesting his second term in 2021 and and not as maliciouly claimed by Bob Sichinga that he is going for a third term,” Mr Kamba said.

“It is laughable to read in the papers that an organisation called Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA), consisting of mostly frustrated and bitter politicians like Mr Sichinga have audacity to call President Edgar Lungu weak. Mr. Sichinga is quoted in the tabloids saying President Lungu is weak, he is not a very powerful Head of State and that the opposition must unite to defeat him in 2021. He further claims that he has no malice against President Lungu but it is wrong for the President to hold everyone at ransom just because he wants a third term.”

He said the kind of politics from Mr Sichinga is unacceptable.

“This kind of talk from Bob Sichinga is ridiculous, unacceptable and must be rubbished with the contempt it deserves. These frustrated and directionless politicians like Bob Sichinga, popularly known as Bashi Nono who are from the so-called cartel, have no moral right to even advise the opposition because Zambians are fed up of such inept recycled leaders,” said Mr Kamba.

“It is Zambians themselves who crowned President Lungu with constitutional powers as Head of State because of his humbleness, passion for his country and the people, plus hard work. Bashi Nono cannot see that today Zambia is a huge construction site with infrastructure development taking place across the country. The agriculture sector is booming, with bumper harvests successively so over the years. The health sector is very effective in service delivery and the education sector is excelling in all aspects. Step by step, we are transforming Zambia together as a people. Bob Sichinga and his bunch of frustrated and recycled politicians are blinded by bitterness and they cannot see all these or why President Lungu is love. They are simply choking with envy because they thought he would fail to deliver.”

He said the opposition is in serious panic.

“The other day, they were busy castigating the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) which is working tirelessly to deliver a credible general election next year, and today they are busy attacking President Lungu. They are simply panicking and venting their frustrations on everyone because they know very well that they will be defeated again by President Lungu and the PF, come 2021 general elections. These frustrated politicians in the cartel must know very well that Zambians are now above petty politics. They can read between the lines and see who is a fake politician and who is not,” Mr Kamba said.

“President Lungu is action-oriented and what has Bob Sichinga achieved or done for this country? After making so much noise as economists in the opposition UPND, people like Bob were privileged and accorded an opportunity to serve in the highest offices of the land by President Michael Sata. Bob was Minister of Commerce and he held other portfolios and also nominated as a member of parliament. What did they do for Zambia apart from fattening their pockets with emoluments? These people should leave President Lungu, the PF and Zambians alone. The destiny of this country is in the hands of Zambians and not any individual.”

He said if President Lungu was weak, Sichinga cannot be calling on the opposition to unite ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“…he must know that even among the opposition, there are those who are abstract and progressive thinkers and will refuse to join the bunch of frustrated, selfish politicians. We want Bob and his friends to know that President Lungu is winning 2021 general elections because he is loved by Zambian for his hard work,” Mr Kamba said.