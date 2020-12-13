PRESIDENT LUNGU ADVISES ZAMBIANS NOT TO DRINK FROM BITTER CUP OF TRIBALISM

Choma ~ Sun, 13 Dec 2020

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambians to embrace one another and refuse to drink from the bitter cup of tribalism.

Speaking during the Southern Province PF conference held at Choma Secondary School on Saturday, President Lungu said “we are one Zambia, one nation”.

“Let us refuse to drink from the bitter cup of tribalism, regionalism, hypocrisy and greed. We are one Zambia one Nation under God,” President Lungu emphasized.

And President Lungu has told PF members across the country to work.

“As your team captain, I re-affirm my commitment to uphold our cherished party ideals, and work for the most vulnerable people in our society to uplift their standards of living. I encourage you all to join hands with me to entrench the Patriotic Front’s enduring identity as a pro-poor party working to create a better life for all,” President Lungu said.