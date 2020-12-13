Zambian Mission in SA Issues Covid-19 Advisory

The Zambian High Commission in South Africa has advised Zambians planning to travel to that country to strictly follow new health protocols announced by that country’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize following the announcement of a resurgence of second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The South African government has announced major increases in positive COVID-19 cases in Gauteng ,Kwazulu Natal , Eastern and Western cape provinces.

Therefore, Zambians traveling to South Africa should be cautious and follow health protocols as the country has intensified its measures on ports of entry.

The Mission further advises that it is important for Zambian nationals to practice social distancing and wear mask at all times as they conduct their activities during this festive season.

According to Dr Mkhize, COVID-19 numbers have been increasing in the four mentioned provinces particularly among teenagers due to large number of parties being hosted as part of the festivities.

Various provincial governments have since recommended for urgent cancellation of large gatherings and parties.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at Zambia’s High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.