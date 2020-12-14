CBU Signs Ventures into Tanganyika Fish Farming Project

The Copperbelt University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lungu Royal Establishment of Mpulungu District with a view of venturing into fish farming on Lake Tanganyika.

CBU Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma said the school in its strategic plan wants to engage in money making activities beyond its academic programmes.

He stated that with so many water bodies such as Lake Tanganyika, Bangweulu among others it is unacceptable for the country to be having fish deficits.

Professor Ngoma noted that Mpulungu is endowed with a lot of potential that could overturn the Country’s economic misfortunes.

He stated that with the potential in sectors such as aquaculture, natural resources, tourism among others there is for all to be harnessed.

Professor Ngoma said the MOU spells out a lot of opportunities to benefit the higher learning institution, Mpulungu and the nation at large.

And Copperbelt University Dean of Natural Resources Proffesor Felix Kalaba said bad fishing methods in lake Tanganyika is leading to depletion of fish species.

He said the University will undertake a research and venture into cage fish farming as well as look at protection of natural resources.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Tafuna who singed on behalf of the Lungu Royal Establishment said his chiefdom does not want to continue talking about the potential in his area but implementation.

He said President Edgar Lungu has been preaching about economic diversification which needs to be practically implemented.

The traditional leader said it should never be an ongoing song that his chiefdom has a lot of potential yet nothing is being done.