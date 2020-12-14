Chinsali Man Nabbed for Breaking into NRC Offices

Police in Chinsali have arrested a 25 year old man for allegedly breaking into National Registration offices.

Kelvin Chandula is alleged to have broken into the National Registration Offices and stole National Registration materials, receipt books and cash money.

Muchinga Province Police Chief Joel Njase said the suspect is alleged to have committed the crime on 3rd December, 2020.

“The same suspect is also believed to be behind the breakings that happened at Ministry of works and supply In the office for control of government transport 9th December, 2020,” Njase said.

He has further stated that Police have managed to recover all the items for both offices and have been identified.

Njase added that the suspect is in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.