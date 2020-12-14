MUZ Seeks Govt Intervention in KCM Liquidation Case

The Mine Union Workers of Zambia (MUZ) has called on government to intervene in the court processes involving Konkola Copper Mines.

MUZ President Joseph Chewe said former KCM employees have been subjected to anguish by the mine owners.

He said the former employees deserve to be treated better.

“Every time we see Vedanta issuing statements on the status of the mine, people want money, are we going to eat statements? This is not right,” Mr. Chewe said during the Union’s Supreme Council held at Katilungu House in Kitwe.

He has further appealed to government to immediately find another investor to take over Chambishi Metals.

Chewe wonders why no investor has taken up Chambishi metals, months after the Mine was placed on care and maintenance due to insufficient feedstock.

He has stated that most miners have lost their jobs in the recent past hence the need for government to rise to the occasion.

Meanwhile Chewe said the 13 lives lost this year in mine accidents is worrying and calls for proper safety measures to be put in place.

“We call upon the mines safety department to collaborate with all stakeholders and help address safety concerns in the mining industry,” he stated.

And former Mine Workers Union of Zambia president Timothy Walamba is worried with the formation of too many unions in the industry.

Mr. Walamba who served as MUZ President from 1982 to 1990 said mine unions are failing to bargain for better perks for their members because of too many voices.

